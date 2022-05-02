Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.