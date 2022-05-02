Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,082 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWH opened at $21.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

