Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

