Banco Santander S.A. Buys 4,122 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 74,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.