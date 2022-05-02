Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,829 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,915,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.12. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.