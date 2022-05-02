Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,975,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 139,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

