Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 4,250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $329.69 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

