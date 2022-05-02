Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.20. 95,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem has a 1-year low of $122.65 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.62.
BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.
About Balchem (Get Rating)
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
