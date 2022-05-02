Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $123.20. 95,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a 52 week low of $122.65 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

