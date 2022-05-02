Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $153,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

