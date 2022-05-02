Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $34,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in ABB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $29.42. 159,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,695. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.