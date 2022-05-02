Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,957 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $47,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 80.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 81.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.54 and its 200-day moving average is $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.