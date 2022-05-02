Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 124,291 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $37,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

