Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

KMB traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.33. 58,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

