Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.56. 680,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,511,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

