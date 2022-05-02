Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $35,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $194.61. 94,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,458. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

