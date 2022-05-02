Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $418.11 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $418,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879,904. The company has a market capitalization of $270.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

