Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $132.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $132,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 15,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,308,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,892,000 after purchasing an additional 612,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 279,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. 89,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,865. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.