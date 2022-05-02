Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,091 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $53,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NCR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NCR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NCR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 118,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,902. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 310.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.