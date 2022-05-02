Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,463 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $286,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $8,927,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.58. The stock had a trading volume of 240,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average is $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $397.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

