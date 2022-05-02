Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,768 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of CarMax worth $190,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,135. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

