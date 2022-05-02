Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,509 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $121,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

