Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Progressive worth $343,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,384,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,558,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $91,715,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 290,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,394. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.