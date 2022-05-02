Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,227 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $141,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.90. 786,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

