Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,212 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,333,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $253,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 85,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 710,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 277,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.