Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,211 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $183,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.56. 340,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

