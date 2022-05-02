Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,289 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $50,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $428.50. 46,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.