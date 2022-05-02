Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.02 ($21.53).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.19 ($34.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.35 ($8.98) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

