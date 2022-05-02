Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $31.75

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $30.63. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 7,111 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.