AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,258 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $13,287,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.29. 2,159,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.19.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

