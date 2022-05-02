AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,232. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.56 and its 200-day moving average is $365.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

