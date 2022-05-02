AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.59. 958,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,218. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

