AXS Investments LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,364,966,000 after buying an additional 224,062 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,428,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,333,992. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

