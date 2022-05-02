AXS Investments LLC Invests $474,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.92. 5,632,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,881. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.