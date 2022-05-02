AXS Investments LLC Invests $456,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.15. 2,862,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,282. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

