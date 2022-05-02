AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.46. 730,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.33 and its 200-day moving average is $411.92. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

