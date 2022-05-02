AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

AXS stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

