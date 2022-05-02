Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
