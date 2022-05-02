AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given New GBX 3,625 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,551.67.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

