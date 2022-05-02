AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,550 ($45.25) price objective on the stock.

AVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($47.80) to GBX 3,600 ($45.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,730 ($47.54).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,175 ($27.72) on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,242 ($54.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,448.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,938.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -172.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

