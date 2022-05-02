AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO traded up $25.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,981.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,010.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,959.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.