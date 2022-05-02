Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $257.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $238.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

