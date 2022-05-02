Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Shares of TSE ACB traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,323. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$829.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

