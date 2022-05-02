AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $6.80 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 25,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,994. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

