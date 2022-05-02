Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.44

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 119593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.20.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.