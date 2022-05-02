Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.03

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 4475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.