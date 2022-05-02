Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATTO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.45. Atento has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Atento had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

