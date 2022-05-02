AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $7,223.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,223.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 5,592,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of -205.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

