AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 10,781,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -603.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.