Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $890.23 million, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,437,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

